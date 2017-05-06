Difference between revisions of "Right 2 Survive"

From PortlandWiki

Land not jail! Legal camping now!

Right 2 Survive banner demanding the right for people without adequate shelter to legally obtain adequate shelter. Southwest corner of SW 4th Ave. & Washington St.

Right 2 Survive banner demanding the right for people without adequate shelter to legally obtain adequate shelter. Southwest corner of SW 4th Ave. & Washington St.

Working to empower the houseless and disenfranchised, and to oppose abuses of power by government.[1] Right 2 Survive meets every 2nd & 4th Thursday from 5-7pm at Sisters of the Road Cafe.[2]

Right 2 Survive is a Portland-based advocacy organization focused on improving conditions for homeless people, and those who are at risk of losing access to adequate shelter. The group's main focus is on "working to empower the houseless and disenfranchised, and to oppose abuses of power by government." Pointing out that human beings that are denied adequate access to the basic means of self-care suffer deleterious health consequences, both physically and psychologically. Adequate means for self-care includes a stable and adequate dwelling place situated in a stable and hospitable community, proper nutrition and a productive role in the community.

Methodology

Organizationally, Right 2 Survive recognizes that traditional do-gooder agencies with a mission to serve the homeless community have failed to slow or stop the societal conditions that purposely rob the poor and defenseless to further enrich those who already have more material wealth than they can responsibly use. Instead of simply accommodating the prevailing social, political and economic ideology that views a homeless person as someone who "fell through the cracks," is "down on his or her luck," suffers from a substance abuse problem or a physical or mental health condition or otherwise fails to conform to mainstream values, R2S views the prevailing ideology the root cause of the dysfunction that produces unsheltered people. In that context, R2S prefers direct action to establish ad hoc tent communities and shanty villages in order to quickly provide safe, secure refuge for homeless people, including the adequate medical, meal preparation and sanitation facilities allowing them to care for themselves and each other.

Low-Cost Shelter

The Better Shelter is a temporary 17.5 m2 light weight, modular emergency shelter. It meets the basic needs for the activities of basic living, for privacy, security and familiarity. It is a safe base offering a sense of peace, identity and dignity. The shelter can easily be dismantled, moved and reassembled and adapted to different needs and areas of use. And though it may be humble, it is somewhere even the most vulnerable people on earth can call a home away from home, developed together with UNHCR and the IKEA Foundation.

World Shelters: We Make and Give Shelter

World Shelters designs, produces, and delivers structures for both emergency response and long-term humanitarian needs. Our shelters are low-cost, durable, flame-retardant, and designed for ease of assembly and transport.

Mobile Shanties

Wide Path Camper’s unique shape and hardshell exterior provide a cozy feeling inside and a safe place to store your belongings. With a Wide Path Camper you can enjoy the freedom of taking your bicycle cargo camping trailer, shelter, solar energy source, and social space with you wherever you pedal.

Bicycles, in all their human-powered glory, can have a number of neat accessories attached to them. Saunas, micro-campers and other clever towable shelters are some of the possibilities available to cycling enthusiasts. But this portable micro-houseboat by Royal College of Art graduate Daniel Durnin takes us by surprise: it's light, small and yes, it floats.

The Danish entrepreneur Mads Johansen has created “The Wide Path Camper,” an astoundingly light camper mounted on a bicycle trailer. The camper is made of fiberglass, weighs a mere 45 kilos and can be folded to half-size making transport easy. “The Wide Path Camper” has two face-to-face sofas and a pull-down table. At night the sofas flatten to form a double bed large enough to sleep two people and a small child. The camper also comes with an optional solar cell for charging mobile phones and other small devices. The tiny mobile home costs around 15,000 Danish kroner (approx. $2,500). It is also possible to rent it, as of right now only in the town Sønderborg, that’s located in southern Denmark.

Bike Trailer (Several plans and pics.)

“I woke up with this idea for modular housing, constructed by the people who lived in it that would work for people who had inadequate housing.”

Home in the Weeds, examines the idea of shelter as a safe haven for a future worst-case scenario as well as more optimistic notions of home and self-preservation.

EDAR (Everyone Deserves A Roof) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides unique mobile shelters to homeless men, women and children.

The Camper kart is portable home that boasts a cozy-looking bed, a lantern and even storage space. The earth-friendly shelter is made largely out of recycled materials that could potentially give the world's less fortunate a sheltered, private space in which to lay their heads at night.

News & Info

Oakland tries a new approach to helping residents of encampments.

How much it costs to live here – and who pays. 7 things to know.

Since opening in 2001 Dignity Village has been an inspiration to many, and has attracted delegations from throughout the world.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN 6) — Tiny homes have popped up all around Portland, and soon, micro-communities may become a common sight as well. Just 200 square feet and built for only $12,000 each, these tiny homes would rent for as little as $250 a month. “These tiny houses are really the wave of the future. That’s how we’re going to answer our question of low-income housing,” said Michael Withey with Micro Community Concepts.

Tonight, thousands of homeless people in the United States will face the possibility of arrest because they do not have a safe place to sleep. Thousands more could be arraigned for sitting or standing in the wrong place. While they must sleep rest their legs, homeless people live in cities where these and other life sustaining activities are against the law, even though shelters face a critical shortage of beds.

A new report finds these laws are being passed with wide voter approval.

"Recently I read an article in the New York Times Magazine by Dominique Browning, the former House and Garden magazine editor who lost her job when the magazine folded in 2007. Like “The Bag Lady Papers,” a recent memoir by Madoff victim Alexandra Penney (forced to “scale back dramatically” by, among other things, cutting her maid’s hours), it was one of those “how I lost everything and discovered what’s really important in life” stories the media is so fond of these days.... This is not one of those stories."

Six states have a homeless population surpassing 6% of total population.

It is cheaper to give homeless people a home than it is to leave them on the streets. That’s not just the opinion of advocates working to end homelessness, nor is it the opinion of homeless people themselves. It is a fact that has been borne out by studies across the country, from Florida to Colorado and beyond.

Right 2 Eat Too

See Also

